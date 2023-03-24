UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Smooth, Uninterrupted Distribution Of Free Wheat Flour During Holy Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid an unannounced visit to the distribution centers of free wheat flour here and Kasur and directed the authorities concerned to ensure hassle-free and uninterrupted supply of the commodity to the entitled people.

The free wheat flour is being distributed across Punjab and Federal capital, under the Ramzan Package announced by the government to reduce the burden of inflation from the middle and low income groups.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Advisor Ahad Cheema and Special Assistant to PM Malik Ahmad Khan, interacted with the people at the distribution centers. He listened to the problems faced by them and issued instructions for their immediate redressal.

He directed the relevant authorities to continue the free flour distribution till 25th of Ramazan as per the program announced by the government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also inspected the process of flour supply with the officials checking the particulars of the people before guiding them to the distribution point.

As per the plan, around 15.8 million households of Punjab province would be distributed wheat flour, free of charge during the Holy Ramzan.

It is for the first time in country's history that a package for distribution of free wheat flour has been prepared.

The wheat flour would continue till 25th of Ramazan through 8,500 Utility Stores. Moreover, around 20,000 flour distribution points have also been set up to facilitate the people.

