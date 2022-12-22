UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Solarisation Of Govt Buildings Before Summer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PM directs solarisation of govt buildings before summer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete the solarisation of the government buildings before the onset of summer season.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the promotion of solar energy, said the utilization of solar energy was inevitable to improve the economy by reducing import bill of the fuels.

Calling for the promotion of solar energy by the private sector, he instructed all the departments to expedite the process of transparent bidding for establishment of solar power plants.The solarisation of the government buildings would also reduce the electricity bills as it was a mode of clean and cheap electricity.

The prime minister was briefed that the Federal Cabinet had already approved a framework for the generation of electricity through solar energy instead of the costly imported fuels. Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would define the tariff for mega solar projects by the end of current month which would follow the bidding from the investors.

It was told that three solar power plants were being planned including a 1200MW project in Layyah, and of two 600MW each in Muzaffargarh and Trimmu.

The prime minister was also briefed on the vision of converting countrywide buildings to solar energy. It was told that an expert consultant had been hired for the solarisation of government buildings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said a centralized and transparent procurement should be opted by all the federal departments.

The process should be started from the Federal Government buildings in Islamabad.Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar and Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Advisor Ahad Cheema, and special assistants to the PM Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and senior government officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity Import Ishaq Dar Muzaffargarh Jahanzeb Khan Khurram Dastgir Khan All From Government Cabinet Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI seri ..

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI series against Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of sola ..

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

1 hour ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.