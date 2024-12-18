PM Directs Solid Actions To Curb Human Trafficking Defaming Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take solid actions against human trafficking bringing defame to Pakistan and sought a report on the incidents of human trafficking during the last year involving Pakistani citizens.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat capsizing incident in Greece and the measures to curb human trafficking, called for strict action against the people involved in the trafficking of innocent people to other countries.
He recalled that 262 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in another incident in the same area last year and expressed his displeasure over inaction against those responsible. The recurrence of such incidents is due to the sluggish actions against the people involved, he added.
The prime minister instructed the immediate implementation of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to monitor international travelers.
During the briefing, the prime minister was told that 174 people involved in human trafficking had been produced before courts with four of them convicted.
Prime Minister Shehbaz sought details on the public awareness campaign on human trafficking and asked the FIA and foreign ministry to furnish a report on the incidents involving Pakistani nationals over the last year.
He also stressed the need to enhance collaboration with international institutions to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.
Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5th 'National Farmer's Day 2024' being observed today1 minute ago
-
AC visits THQ to monitor program “ Suthra Punjab”1 minute ago
-
PM directs solid actions to curb human trafficking defaming Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
No any child to remain without anti polio vaccine: DC Larkana22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review Polio teams' performance32 minutes ago
-
SBBMU to host groundbreaking symposium on evidence based medicine1 hour ago
-
SBB Medical University to orginaze research-based symposium on Medicine1 hour ago
-
113 couples approved for 'Dhee Rani'program1 hour ago
-
Five shopkeepers held for profiteering1 hour ago
-
PPP to continue struggle for masses' welfare: Governor1 hour ago
-
Customs foil smuggling bid of diesel1 hour ago
-
MC vows to resolving civic problems being faced by people1 hour ago