PM directs solid actions to curb human trafficking defaming Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take solid actions against human trafficking bringing defame to Pakistan and sought a report on the incidents of human trafficking during the last year involving Pakistani citizens.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat capsizing incident in Greece and the measures to curb human trafficking, called for strict action against the people involved in the trafficking of innocent people to other countries.

He recalled that 262 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in another incident in the same area last year and expressed his displeasure over inaction against those responsible. The recurrence of such incidents is due to the sluggish actions against the people involved, he added.

The prime minister instructed the immediate implementation of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to monitor international travelers.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that 174 people involved in human trafficking had been produced before courts with four of them convicted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz sought details on the public awareness campaign on human trafficking and asked the FIA and foreign ministry to furnish a report on the incidents involving Pakistani nationals over the last year.

He also stressed the need to enhance collaboration with international institutions to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.