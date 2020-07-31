UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs Strict Action Against Corrupt Elements In Gas, Power Departments

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:29 AM

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements in gas, power departments

Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the reforms process in the power sector has said that it is intolerable and unacceptable to make people take the brunt of mismanagement, theft and corruption in this sector.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed strict action against the corrupt elements in gas and power departments, creating unnecessary difficulties for consumers here on Friday.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the reforms process in the power sector, he said it was intolerable and unacceptable to make people take the brunt of mismanagement, theft and corruption in this sector.

The Prime Minister directed the ministry concerned to furnish an action plan for implementation of the reforms process as per stipulated time frame.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the ongoing reforms process, power supply and demand, modernization of transmission system, reforms in gas sector and efforts for resolution of other chronic issues.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.