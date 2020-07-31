PM directs strict action against corrupt elements in gas, power departments

(@fidahassanain)

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the reforms process in the power sector, he said it was intolerable and unacceptable to make people take the brunt of mismanagement, theft and corruption in this sector.

The Prime Minister directed the ministry concerned to furnish an action plan for implementation of the reforms process as per stipulated time frame.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the ongoing reforms process, power supply and demand, modernization of transmission system, reforms in gas sector and efforts for resolution of other chronic issues.