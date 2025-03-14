Open Menu

PM Directs Strict Action Against Hoarders Of Sugar, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PM directs strict action against hoarders of sugar, profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed strict action against hoarders of sugar and the elements responsible for its artificial shortage, causing a price increase.

He was chairing a review meeting on the supply and demand of sugar and its provision to the common man on fixed prices.

He said the government would not allow the hoarding of sugar and its artificial increase in price through speculation.

He said a report should be presented after conducting a crackdown on unfair profiteers and hoarders.He ordered that the supply and demand of sugar should be strictly monitored.

He instructed the officials concerned to intensify contact with the sugar mills to monitor the supply and demand of sugar.

He said sugar was available in the country in sufficient quantity.

Those who were creating a situation of artificial sugar crisis should be dealt with strictly according to law, he said adding in the blessed month of Ramazan ul Mubarak, the mafia would not be allowed in any way to exploit the common man.

He directed the chief secretaries of the four provinces to ensure the supply of sugar to people at fixed rates.

Federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar, and high-level officials concerned attended the meeting while the Chief Secretaries of the four provinces participated through video link. The prime minister was briefed in detail about the supply and demand of sugar and its current prices.

