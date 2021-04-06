PM directs strict action against land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed initiation of strict action against land grabbing/Qabza mafia at the Federal and provincial levels as per law.

He, on April 4, during a telephonic interaction with public had announced provision of an exclusive category on Pakistan Citizen's Portal for lodging of complaints about land grabbing/qabza mafia.

According to a letter of Secretary to Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, sent to authorities concerned, inclusion of the category in PCP would facilitate the public in lodging complaints regarding their lands grabbed, besides enabling them to blow the whistle about the state land encroached upon or grabbed by the mafia.

It will also help the authorities concerned to get abreast of the grey areas of administration pertaining to the issue, get analytics for policy formulation, evaluate performance/efficiency of the officers concerned and hold them accountable in case of negligence/laxity.

The prime minister further directed all chief secretaries to hold meetings with the heads of departments concerned, development authorities, commissioners/RPOs, DCs/DPOs and sensitize them about the significance of the issue.

In case of private matters, the authorities concerned have been directed that allegations leveled should be probed properly by hearing both parties rather than taking action straightaway.

Moreover, it was directed that the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis should be looked on priority.

