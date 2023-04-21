PM directs strict action against profiteering, sugar hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here said nobody would be allowed to resort to profiteering by increasing prices of essential items, particularly sugar.

While chairing a meeting on sugar prices and on measures to stop smuggling and hoarding, he said strict action would be taken against those who were creating an artificial shortage of sugar in the country by smuggling the commodity.

The PM directed that the Ministry for National food Security should include all stakeholders in the consultative process to determine the ex mill price of sugar.

He said hoarders of sugar should be dealt with iron hands, adding the sugar stocks confiscated from smugglers should be sold to the consumers at lower prices.

The Ministry for Food Security briefed the prime minister about the present ex mill price of sugar, the estimated cost of sugar and situation of present sugar stocks in the country.

He was also told about the ongoing operation against the hoarders and about the steps being taken to stop smuggling.

Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and senior officers attended the meeting.