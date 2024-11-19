Open Menu

PM Directs Strict Action To Curb Hoarding, Tax Evasion In Sugar Sector

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 04:41 PM

PM directs strict action to curb hoarding, tax evasion in sugar sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Federal board of Revenue, Federal Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau to carry out joint action to curb the undocumented sale of sugar, tax evasion and price hikes of the commodity.

The prime minister, in a major decision about the sugar mills and sugar-dealers, asked the said these agencies to ensure full recovery of General Sales Tax as the crushing season was about to start, according to a PM Office press release.

He instructed the authorities concerned to install cameras at the sugar mills to check sugar hoarding to help maintain the prices.

It will also help recover the sales tax by monitoring the mills' production process and checking the hoarding.

The prime minister warned of strict action against the owners of sugar mill founds involved in sugar hoarding and tax evasion.

"No increase in the suagr price will be tolerated," the prime minister said and called for strict action against the "satta mafia."

He also instructed the government agencies to take similar actions in steel, cigarettes, cement, beverages and other sectors.

