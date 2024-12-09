PM Directs Swift Action Against Agitators, Vows To Foil Attempts Of Sabotaging Economy
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to take swift actions against those involved in recent unrest, vandalism and chaos and damaging both public and private properties in Islamabad.
However, he directed to make it sure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen was arrested during the crackdown against those spreading chaos.
Chairing a review meeting on law and order situation, the prime minister stressed that the government will not allow anyone to disrupt the stability of the rapidly improving economy through chaos.
PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered to make the process of identifying those inciting disorder more effective and to gather solid evidence against them.
"Provide all necessary resources to the task force formed to take action against such elements," he said.
The prime minister also instructed to bring the Federal Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Law.
He also asked the relevant authorities to complete the Islamabad Jail construction at the earliest and ensure immediate release of funds for this purpose.
During the meeting, it was informed that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded besides increasing the number of Safe City cameras.
The meeting was also informed that the Islamabad Jail building will be completed by March next year.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Coordinator to PM Rana Ihsan Afzal and other high officials.
