Open Menu

PM Directs Swift Solarisation Of Tube-wells In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:06 PM

PM directs swift solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the process of solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the process of solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a 15-member delegation of Zameendar Action Committee of Balochistan, headed by Kazim Achakzai, directed the Secretary Ministry of Energy and Balochistan chief secretary to meet the delegation and ensure the just resolution of their problems.

The prime minister was briefed about the problems faced by the agriculture sector of Balochistan, including the electricity bill of the tube-wells.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Khalid Lango also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Electricity Agriculture

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar d ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among stude ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs payment of hydel projects' ..

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

3 minutes ago
 PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperit ..

PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperity: Yusuf Raza Gilani

3 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq invites intending en ..

3 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding Per ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding Pervaiz Musharraf's trial till No ..

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court serves notices to respondents in PTI ..

Supreme Court serves notices to respondents in PTI chairman's post-arrest bail p ..

3 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns terror attack on army convoy ..

PM strongly condemns terror attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

3 minutes ago
 Syria's two main airports still shut month after I ..

Syria's two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor

3 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan