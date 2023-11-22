PM directs swift solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the process of solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the process of solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a 15-member delegation of Zameendar Action Committee of Balochistan, headed by Kazim Achakzai, directed the Secretary Ministry of Energy and Balochistan chief secretary to meet the delegation and ensure the just resolution of their problems.

The prime minister was briefed about the problems faced by the agriculture sector of Balochistan, including the electricity bill of the tube-wells.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Khalid Lango also attended the meeting.