PM directs tax officials not to tease small shopkeepers

(@fidahassanain)

The PM took notice of heavy taxes on small shopkeepers and directed them not to charge withholding tax on the traders.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) In what can be said a good step for small retailers, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned not to collect “unnecessary tax” from the shopkeeper.

“The small shopkeepers should not be teased,” the Prime Minister directed the Tax authorities. He asked the officials for support of the small businesses. The PM also consulted all four chief ministers and boards of investment over collection of small businesses and forwarded his observations to the local government.

PM Imran Khan also observed that they would not allow anyone to harass anyone on the basis of unnecessary tax certificates.

It may be mentioned here that Federal board of Revenue has prepared “fixed-tax” for small shopkeepers under which the small shopkeepers will pay tax for two times in a year and they will not be charged tax while there is no condition of “Withholding tax”.

According to the FBR’s new summary, wealth statement is not required for wealth statement and Rs 35,000 fixed-tax will be collected from the shop of 150 square feet while shop with 150 square feet or more will be charged Rs 40,000 fixed tax annually.

Pasban Democratic Party business Forum President Waseem Ud Din Sheikh criticized the PTI government for imposing taxes on small businesses and traders.

“Small traders should not be burdened with heavy tax as they are already facing trouble,” said Sheikh, adding “ those should be given space in PM’s team who really love this land and public”.