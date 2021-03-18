UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Timeline-based Execution Of Ravi City, Business District Projects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

PM directs timeline-based execution of Ravi City, Business District projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure execution of Ravi City and Central business District projects according to the stipulated timelines as both were the priority projects of the government.

The prime minister said this in a briefing given to him on the Ravi City project wherein he was also apprised of the progress in agri-farming in the Ravi City.

He said the Ravi City project was critical for resolution of the issues faced by the people of Lahore, which would also beget economic activities in the city as well as across the Punjab province.

Later, the prime minister also chaired the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in which he was briefed about the progress on various construction projects.

