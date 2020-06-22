UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Timely Finalization Of SOPs For Eidul Azha With Provinces On Board

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:30 PM

PM directs timely finalization of SOPs for Eidul Azha with provinces on board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed timely finalization of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the provincial governments for the upcoming of Eidul Azha as the country expects peak of the coronavirus cases in late July.

Chairing a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, he said since the Eidul Azha would be celebrated amid extraordinary situation of pandemic, therefore, the required proper measures should in place to avert rise in infections.

The meeting discussed availability of oxygenated beds at hospitals, demand and supply of oxygen cylinders, implementation of smart lockdown in big cities and the SOPs regarding the Eidul Azha.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the progress on increasing number of beds for COVID-19 patients at hospitals in all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

- National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal told the meeting that arrangements had been made to ensure availability of 2,150 beds across the country by mid-July.

He also gave an update about the progress on the demands made by the hospitals of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar apprised the prime minister of the measures taken for meeting the demand of oxygen equipment for the COVID-19 patients.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the steps taken to ensure availability of beds and oxygen.

On the smart lockdown, Imran Khan stressed the importance of taking the local leaders and community on board to ensure its effective implementation.

He said the Corona Tiger Force could support the local administration by raising awareness among the general public on the importance of smart lockdown.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, PM's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, special assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill and Dr Moeed Yusuf, Focal Person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and senior officials.\867

