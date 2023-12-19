Open Menu

PM Directs To Accelerate Rehabilitation Of Balochistan's Flood-hit Families, Reconstruction Of Their Houses

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rehabilitation process of the flood-hit families of Balochistan as well as the reconstruction of their damaged houses

The prime minister, in a meeting held to review the administrative affairs of the province, was briefed about the ongoing reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged by the flood in 2022.

He instructed the relevant authorities to immediately ensure the water supply to all the deprived areas of the province.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the water reservoirs of Balochistan, the construction of houses, communication infrastructure, law and justice, fishing, and other sectors.

The prime minister, who was briefed about the mining sector, said the future of Balochistan's people was linked with the domestic and foreign investment in the mining and mineral sectors of the province.

Prime Minister Kakar instructed to improve the transportation system in the country and introduce a mechanism of safety certificates, besides establishing a database for issuance and verification of the licenses.

He also directed the relevant authorities to raise a special patrolling force to curb illegal trawling in the coastal areas. He said a similar force comprising local people should also be formed in Gwadar to do away with illegal trawling.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Caretaker Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Federal education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi, provincial ministers, and senior officers of the provincial administration attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan