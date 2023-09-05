PM directs to curb smuggling by enhancing surveillance at irregular border crossings

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the Customs authorities to establish a monitoring system at irregular border crossings to prevent smuggling in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the Customs authorities to establish a monitoring system at irregular border crossings to prevent smuggling in the country.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss measures for discouraging smuggling and promoting trade through legal channels.

He was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Commerce.

PM Kakar was informed about proposed plans to enhance exports volume, besides possible steps to curb smuggling.

Different modalities of trade under the Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement were also reviewed. It was recommended to improve the system for scanning and monitoring of the traded goods.