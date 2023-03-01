UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Ease Process Of CNIC, Passport Acquisition For Citizens

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:05 PM

The Prime Minister has directed to set up Passport Office counters in NADRA and to share space and resources of NADRA and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports office keeping in view of austerity and savings to minimize the burden on national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ease the process of CNIC and Passport acquisition for the citizens.

He was chairing an important meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to facilitate the acquisition of ID cards and passports and other matters related to the NADRA.

The Prime Minister further said that all the projects approved for the establishment of passport offices should be established in the existing offices of NADRA.

He directed to increase the number of mobile NADRA vans immediately to provide ID Card Service to the citizens at their doorstep.

The meeting was briefed that NADRA is going to launch a new mobile phone application for renewal of ID Cards.

