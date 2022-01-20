UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Empower Party By Mobilizing Workers At Local Level

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed  to take all possible steps for the solution of public problems in collaboration with the district administration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to strengthen the party by mobilizing workers at the local level.

The PM also directed to take all possible steps for the solution of public problems in collaboration with the district administration. He gave these directions during his meeting with MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan who called on him at the Prime Minister office.

During the meeting, issues related to party organization and development schemes in Charsadda district were discussed.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Ravi Urban Development and Central business District projects are of vital importance to the country and especially for Lahore to control congestion and pollution there.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today to review progress on the projects. The Prime Minister said government has no self-interest but only working for welfare of masses and action will be taken against officials not adhering to projects’ timelines.

He said government has revitalized dead capital to earn revenues and has initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned in last 20 years.

The Prime Minister said these projects will substantially reduce pollution levels due to inclusion of green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and eco-friendly international best practices.

The Prime Minister directed Punjab Government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

The meeting earlier was also briefed that green spaces were reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction.

It was apprised that 7 international groups have participated in establishment of a waste treatment plant in Ravi Urban Development project and agreements have been reached with international organizations including UN-HABITAT to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also updated regarding components of Ravi Urban Development project to be considered for inclusion in CPEC project.

The meeting was informed that 1500 kanals Chaharbagh Residential project has been launched with 3000 apartments and 1000 low cost apartments and 17,500 applications have been received for balloting to be held next month.

