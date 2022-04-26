UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To End Load-shedding By May 1

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says people cannot be put into trouble due to load-shedding in the summer season.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to end load-shedding in the country by the 1st of May after resolving all the issues.

Chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday regarding announced and unannounced power outages, he said the people cannot be put into trouble due to load-shedding in the summer season.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to evolve a sustained and smooth mechanism of fuel supply and that in summer season, advance planning of one month be done.

The Prime Minister also sought a long term effective plan to end the losses of loss making power distribution companies.

Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of complaints of artificial shortage of diesel during the harvesting of crops. He directed that those creating artificial shortage must be identified and action taken against them.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of diesel to the farmers to operate the agriculture related machinery.

He said district administration in rural areas should make sure that the farmers do not face any difficulty in getting diesel.

The meeting was informed that out of twenty-seven power houses shut over the last more than one year, twenty has been made functional. Resultantly, the power generation has increased.

The meeting was informed that the previous government did not ensure timely provision of fuel to operate the power houses. Other factors of load shedding were the criminal negligence meted out to timely repair and maintenance of power houses. The present government not only arranged fuel in a matter of two weeks but the issue of load-shedding is also being addressed by increasing the electricity generation.

It was informed that the total power generation has reached eighteen thousand and five hundred megawatts. In terms of demand, there is a shortfall of five hundred to two thousand megawatts.



More Stories From Pakistan

