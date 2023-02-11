UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Ensure Full Implementation Of Apex Committee Decisions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 10:53 AM

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that protection of citizens is the top priority of government and no lapse in security would be tolerated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed to ensure full implementation of the decisions taken by the Apex Committee.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on overall law and order situation in the country, he said protection of citizens is the top priority of government and no lapse in security would be tolerated.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to improve contacts and coordination among federation and the provinces to bring improvement in the law and order situation.

He said law enforcement agencies should be equipped with modern weapons and equipment and the capacity of counter-terrorism departments should be enhanced in the provinces.

During the meeting, security matters of the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were reviewed.

The meeting was told that steps are being taken to further streamline safe city projects in the big cities.

