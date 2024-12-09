Open Menu

PM Directs To Expedite Action Against Rioters In Recent Islamabad Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:52 PM

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

Prime Minister Shehbaz, however, directs to ensure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen is arrested during action against elements involved in stoking anarchy

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to expedite the strict action against those involved in recent riots, vandalism, and damage to public and private property in Islamabad.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the law-and-order situation in Islamabad, he said the government would not allow anyone to hatch a conspiracy to sabotage the fast-stabilizing economy of the country by spreading chaos.

The Prime Minister, however, directed to ensure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen is arrested during the action against elements involved in stoking anarchy. He instructed to make the process of identifying and obtaining solid evidence against those spreading chaos more effective.

He directed to provide all possible resources to the Task Force established against anarchists.

Shehbaz Sharif also gave instructions to bring the Federal Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Law. He directed the early completion of the Islamabad Jail and the prompt release of funds for this purpose.

The meeting was briefed on the measures taken regarding the law-and-order situation in Islamabad. It was told that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project is being expanded, and the number of Safe City cameras is being increased.

It was further informed that the Islamabad Jail building will be completed by March next year.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Riots Jail March All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

7 minutes ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

18 minutes ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

26 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

4 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan