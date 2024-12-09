PM Directs To Expedite Action Against Rioters In Recent Islamabad Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz, however, directs to ensure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen is arrested during action against elements involved in stoking anarchy
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to expedite the strict action against those involved in recent riots, vandalism, and damage to public and private property in Islamabad.
Chairing a high-level review meeting on the law-and-order situation in Islamabad, he said the government would not allow anyone to hatch a conspiracy to sabotage the fast-stabilizing economy of the country by spreading chaos.
The Prime Minister, however, directed to ensure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen is arrested during the action against elements involved in stoking anarchy. He instructed to make the process of identifying and obtaining solid evidence against those spreading chaos more effective.
He directed to provide all possible resources to the Task Force established against anarchists.
Shehbaz Sharif also gave instructions to bring the Federal Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Law. He directed the early completion of the Islamabad Jail and the prompt release of funds for this purpose.
The meeting was briefed on the measures taken regarding the law-and-order situation in Islamabad. It was told that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project is being expanded, and the number of Safe City cameras is being increased.
It was further informed that the Islamabad Jail building will be completed by March next year.
