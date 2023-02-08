PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to expedite the privatisation process of the Public Sector Enterprises, recommended by the Privatisation Commission board.

Presiding over an important review meeting regarding the privatisation of Public Sector Enterprises in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said transparency should be the top priority in the privatisation process.

The Prime Minister said the government encourages the privatisation of Public Sector Enterprises.

He said the process of privatisation should be completed in a transparent manner and in light of the international best practices.

Earlier, the PM said that the government's youth loan scheme was benefiting hundreds of thousands of unemployed youth in the country.

He was talking to founder of Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the foundation for providing interest free loans to youth on easy terms.

Amjad Saqib apprised the Prime Minister of Akhuwat foundation's provision of interest-free loans to the flood affected people.