UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Expedite Work On CPEC Projects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2022 | 05:51 PM

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says main Line-One is a flagship project of CPEC and a game changer for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects within the stipulated timeframe as a national priority and directed to expedite work on these projects.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to review progress on CPEC and other Chinese projects.

The Prime Minister said Main Line-One is a flagship project of CPEC and a game changer for Pakistan. He said ML-1 will ensure rail connectivity with Central Asian States and lead to development and prosperity of the entire region. He said ML-1 will play a cardinal role in the economic development of the country by connecting Pakistani seaports with China and Central Asian States.

The Prime Minister said ML-1 project will also ensure economic revival and development of Pakistan Railways.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the investment from Chinese companies in Pakistan's solar power projects. He said the government is completing the CPEC projects on priority basis, which were stalled during last four years of the previous government.

The Prime Minister said CPEC is entering business to Business phase from Government to Government stage. He said now an era of industrial development is going to begin in Pakistan under CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif said Karachi Circular Railways project will reduce traffic issues of the citizens and provide them safe travel facilities.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about infrastructure projects, especially, ML-1, Karachi Circular Railways, Karakoram Highway, and other initiatives.

A comprehensive strategy was presented in the meeting on current position of the CPEC projects and pace of work on them.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who attended the meeting via video link, thanked the Prime Minister for including Karachi Circular Railways to CPEC projects.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China next month was expected to give a new impetus to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday, he however regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan through its long march wants to damage Pakistan's image at the international level.

He said no progress was seen on CPEC project during the government of PTI.

The Minister for Planning said the general elections will be held in October next year. He said the results of population census will be available by March next year following which the Election Commission of Pakistan will require four months for delimitation of Constituencies.

He said the government during the next five to six months will focus entirely on the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He said Pakistan at this juncture requires stability and unity to cope with the challenges of terrorism and floods devastation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Ahsan Iqbal Flood China Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March Visit Traffic CPEC Progress Lead March October Murad Ali Shah From Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.