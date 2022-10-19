PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says main Line-One is a flagship project of CPEC and a game changer for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects within the stipulated timeframe as a national priority and directed to expedite work on these projects.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to review progress on CPEC and other Chinese projects.

The Prime Minister said Main Line-One is a flagship project of CPEC and a game changer for Pakistan. He said ML-1 will ensure rail connectivity with Central Asian States and lead to development and prosperity of the entire region. He said ML-1 will play a cardinal role in the economic development of the country by connecting Pakistani seaports with China and Central Asian States.

The Prime Minister said ML-1 project will also ensure economic revival and development of Pakistan Railways.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the investment from Chinese companies in Pakistan's solar power projects. He said the government is completing the CPEC projects on priority basis, which were stalled during last four years of the previous government.

The Prime Minister said CPEC is entering business to Business phase from Government to Government stage. He said now an era of industrial development is going to begin in Pakistan under CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif said Karachi Circular Railways project will reduce traffic issues of the citizens and provide them safe travel facilities.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about infrastructure projects, especially, ML-1, Karachi Circular Railways, Karakoram Highway, and other initiatives.

A comprehensive strategy was presented in the meeting on current position of the CPEC projects and pace of work on them.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who attended the meeting via video link, thanked the Prime Minister for including Karachi Circular Railways to CPEC projects.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China next month was expected to give a new impetus to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday, he however regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan through its long march wants to damage Pakistan's image at the international level.

He said no progress was seen on CPEC project during the government of PTI.

The Minister for Planning said the general elections will be held in October next year. He said the results of population census will be available by March next year following which the Election Commission of Pakistan will require four months for delimitation of Constituencies.

He said the government during the next five to six months will focus entirely on the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He said Pakistan at this juncture requires stability and unity to cope with the challenges of terrorism and floods devastation.