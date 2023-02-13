PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government's priority is to promote power generation through solar and kinetic energy sources.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite work on solar and wind power projects.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on renewable energy sources, in Lahore on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said Government's priority is to promote power generation through solar and kinetic energy sources. He said renewable sources will generate low cost and environment friendly electricity.

The Prime Minister regretted that the previous government did not complete the work started on solar and kinetic projects during the PML-N era. He said whole nation is suffering the consequences of the previous government's criminal negligence and incompetence.

The Prime Minister said work on the government's 10,000 MW solar power project is in full swing. He said solar power will enable us to save millions of rupees spent on expensive imported fuel.

The Prime Minister also directed to remove all obstacles in the way of solar and kinetic energy projects.

The meeting was informed in detail about the current capacity of solar and kinetic energy in the country, stalled projects and progress in this regard. The meeting was told that apart from the government's 10,000 MW solar power project, a total of 6,000 MW of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity can be generated from other proposed kinetic and solar energy projects.