UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Expedite Work On Solar, Wind Power Projects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:27 AM

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government's priority is to promote power generation through solar and kinetic energy sources.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite work on solar and wind power projects.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on renewable energy sources, in Lahore on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said Government's priority is to promote power generation through solar and kinetic energy sources. He said renewable sources will generate low cost and environment friendly electricity.

The Prime Minister regretted that the previous government did not complete the work started on solar and kinetic projects during the PML-N era. He said whole nation is suffering the consequences of the previous government's criminal negligence and incompetence.

The Prime Minister said work on the government's 10,000 MW solar power project is in full swing. He said solar power will enable us to save millions of rupees spent on expensive imported fuel.

The Prime Minister also directed to remove all obstacles in the way of solar and kinetic energy projects.

The meeting was informed in detail about the current capacity of solar and kinetic energy in the country, stalled projects and progress in this regard. The meeting was told that apart from the government's 10,000 MW solar power project, a total of 6,000 MW of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity can be generated from other proposed kinetic and solar energy projects.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Criminals Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

8 minutes ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

12 minutes ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

21 minutes ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.