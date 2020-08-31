PM directs to finalize 'Karachi Transformation Plan' in current week

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed concerned authorities to finalize 'Karachi Transformation Plan' during current week in consultation with all stakeholders for its in-principle approval and implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed concerned authorities to finalize 'Karachi Transformation Plan' during current week in consultation with all stakeholders for its in-principle approval and implementation.

Chairing a high-level meeting to address civic problems of Karachi, the Prime Minister said the federal government was cognizant of sufferings of people and vowed to play its role in mitigating them.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Maritime Minister Syed Ali Zaidi (through video-link), Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt.

Gen Muhammad Afzal and secretaries of concerned ministers attended the meeting.

Khan said country's progress and development was linked with the prosperity of its economic hub Karachi.

The prime minister was updated about Karachi's problems relating to clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport and apprised of the proposals for their permanent solution.

A presentation on Karachi Transformation Plan prepared by Planning Ministry was also shown in the meeting.

