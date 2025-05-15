Open Menu

PM Directs To Formulate Agro-industry Policy For Promotion Of Agriculture, Forestry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PM directs to formulate agro-industry policy for promotion of agriculture, forestry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a sustainable and long-term policy for agro-industrial development to promote agriculture and forestry, as well as help counter climate change.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on agricultural sector reforms, also instructed the formulation of a coordinated strategy to develop the agriculture sector in consultation with provinces and all relevant stakeholders.

He said that the government was developing the agriculture sector on modern lines to achieve self-sufficiency.

Emphasizing to utilize the vast potential of agriculture sector for rapid economic development, he said that Pakistan was rich with fertile land, capable agricultural experts, and hardworking farmers.

The prime minister directed the provision of agricultural loans to farmers on easy terms and focus on agricultural research to enhance production.

He also instructed the relevant department to present a National Agri-Innovation Plan for the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for accelerating ongoing reforms in the certification system for agricultural seeds and developing an effective action plan to promote high-quality seeds.

Calling the promotion of modern technology in the agricultural sector the government's priority, he directed the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for the agriculture sector.

In the meeting, the proposals were presented by the working group formed for agricultural reforms.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Musadik Malik, besides senior government officials.

