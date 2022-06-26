UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Initiate Strategic Reforms In Healthcare Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to initiate strategic reforms in healthcare research and development in Pakistan.

Initially, organizations working for disabled citizens, cerebral palsy and prosthetic equipment will be supported and their number will be increased with the passage of time, Salman Sufi said in a statement.

He said initiatives would be taken to educate and train patients suffering from cerebral palsy about the latest tecnhniques, being used internationally such as music therapy.

He said special wheelchairs for paralyzed patients would be ensured at a low price.

Similarly, tools to help other disabled citizens would also be manufactured in Pakistan to ensure their availability at a low rate. The government will also take steps to provide essential items for their mobility at low rates, he added.

