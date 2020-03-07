PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, sugar crisis public

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the PM directed strict action against those who were found involved in artificial wheat and sugar crisis in the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the officials concerned to make investigative report on wheat and sugar crisis public, the sources said here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister passed the order while chairing a meeting held to discuss wheat and sugar crisis in the country.

“strict action against all those who tried to enforce an artificial shortage of wheat and sugar in the country,” PM Imran Khan was quoted by the sources as saying to the officials in the meeting. He gave task to his close confidants with revealing the Names of those found involved in creating the crisis and vowed to punish them.

The PM said there would be no respite for those who were involved in the so-called crisis, saying that their action caused huge trouble for the government. He said the government’s policy was based on transparency and no one would be allowed to sabotage it.

Future course of action regarding the wheat situation in the country, national demand, available stock and future requirements were also discussed in the meeting. The PM was briefed on the overall wheat situation, wheat production in previous years, national consumption, import and export of this commodity in the past, and prevalent situation.

The country also faced serious case of sugar crisis with sugar prices going record high t Rs 64 per kilogram.

The wholesale rate rose from Rs 64 to Rs 74 per kg as an acute shortage surfaced in the country.

A three-member committee led by the director-general of the (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was tasked to probe the sugar price crisis in the country last month. The committee was formed to identify and fix responsibility, if any, on any individual, officer or organisation or any purported benefit to a private party, besides suggesting a way forward for future course of action.

The committee would investigate the matter from various angles, keeping in view 14 questions, including whether the initial export of sugar (which exacerbated the crisis) justified. The committee was also interested in whether any subsidy was given on the export of sugar and what the impact of that subsidy was, and who benefited from it.

The committee would also gauge the difference in the production of sugar from past years and see if the purchase price of the sugarcane was exorbitant this year.

The committee would also find out the extent of the delays in the purchase of sugarcane from farmers.

The presence of oligopolies in the sugar sector was also investigated. It also looked into identification of illegal stockpiles if any, and the justification for sugar export. The committee was also given the task of observing the role of the stakeholders, including government institutions, in the increase in prices.