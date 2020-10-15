UrduPoint.com
PM Directs To Make Issuance Of NOCs For Construction Industry Easy, Transparent

Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:57 PM

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for construction industry easy, transparent

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made these directions while chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to make the process of issuance of NOC in construction sector transparent, easy and quick to facilitate the investors.

The Prime Minister made these directions while chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised the meeting that the total investment in housing and construction projects in the province has reached eighty-three billion rupees. He said significant increase has been witnessed in the sale of cement, bricks and iron.

The Chief Secretary Sindh briefed the meeting that One Window Portal has been functional for investors, under which nineteen projects have been approved in Sindh.

He said NOCs for seventy-five projects have been issued.

The Governor State Bank briefed the meeting that consultation with all private banks about easy instalments of soft loans has been completed and their reservations have been addressed.

The Chairman FBR briefed the meeting about online registration system and awareness campaign. The meeting was told that awareness seminars have been organized in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. He said one hundred and twelve companies related to construction sector have been registered with the FBR that will work on 123 projects.

