PM Directs To Monitor Price Hike: Parliamentary Secretary For Planning, Development And Reform Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:32 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to visit local shops and monitor the self-generated prices of regular items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to visit local shops and monitor the self-generated prices of regular items.

While talking to a private news channel she said she herself had visited local shops,adding she was surprised to find the huge differences between the rates of local shops and markets.

"Imran Khan is a very vigilant member of National Assembly and he is much concerned regarding the self-generated price hike,adding it is not possible in this politicized system to bring reforms as in past opposition leaders had taken abundant loans to provide subsidy on regular items to keep a tight grip on their voters," she commented.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was not formed to play politics but to save Pakistan as it did not care for its party's future but for the future of its country indeed, she stressed.

She said people were blaming government for increasing the prices of edible items and household things although the incumbent government had played not a big role in increasing the inflation.

She shared that she met the small business owners who complained of the inflation, adding the government had sent notices to concerned authorities to take any possible action to eliminate the artificial price hike immediately.

More Stories From Pakistan

