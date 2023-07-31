PM directs to observe CPEC celebrations with solemnity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed for a solemn observance of 10th anniversary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in view of Sunday's terrorist incident at Khar, Bajaur which claimed 44 lives and injuries to over 200 others.

Under the prime minister's directive, a cultural show to celebrate the completion of a decade of CPEC was canceled, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Monday.

The event will be held in a sombre manner without any cultural show on the visit of Chinese Vice Premier and President Xi Jinping's Special Representative He Lifeng to Pakistan.

The prime minister observed that the nation was in a state of mourning so such show should not be held.

On Sunday, about 44 people embraced shahadat and more than 200 others received injuries in a terrorist attack that took place in a workers' convention of Jammiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI)-F in Khar, Bajaur district.