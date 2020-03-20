UrduPoint.com
PM Directs To Open Chaman-Spinboldak Border Immediately

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:22 PM

PM directs to open Chaman-Spinboldak border immediately

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan is committed to support Afghan brothers and sisters at this difficult time of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20thd, 2020) In a bid to help Afghan people at this difficult time of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to open Chaman-Spinboldak border for traffic here on Friday.

He made this announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Prime Minister wrote: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,”.

There are total 38 patients of Coronavirus who were quarantinfed after returning from Iran. The reports suggested that on March 16, five new positive cases were identified, meaning that the total number of cases rose to 21.

