PM Directs To Provide Foolproof Security To Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2022 | 11:32 AM

The directions come from PM Shehbaz after Imran Khan repatedly said his life was under threat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Interior gave a detailed briefing to Shehbaz Sharif about the security of the former Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide best security to the former Prime Minister. He also directed to provide the chief security officer to Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the provincial governments to provide security to the Chairman PTI during his public gatherings.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Interior Ministry, in a statement said that in the light of the directions of the Ministry of Interior, foolproof security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ensured.

The spokesperson said that police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure complete deployment of the security personnel assigned for the former Prime Minister. Ninety-four security personnel of police and FC have been deployed for the security of Bani Gala House of Imran Khan. In addition, thirty-six personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and six personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan police have also been deployed by their governments concerned for the security of the former Prime Minister.

Thirty-five personnel of two security companies are also deployed for the security of Bani Gala House.

During the movement of Imran Khan outside Islamabad, four vehicles and twenty three personnel of Islamabad police whilst one vehicle and five personnel of FC always accompany him.

Under the supervision of the Interior Ministry, threat assessment company is constantly reviewing matters pertaining to the security of Imran Khan.

The spokesperson further stated if the former Prime Minister has any specific information, he should share it with the interior ministry so that further arrangements of security could be put in place.

The former Prime Minister in his recent public gatherings has been expressing concerns about possible threat to his life.

The spokesperson said that being the former Prime Minister, it is national responsibility of Imran Khan to keep the interior ministry and other relevant institutions informed about any possible threat to his life and other matters, assuring that further steps will be taken keeping in view the information and received from the former Prime Minister.

