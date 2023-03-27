UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Provide Free Flour To Elderly, Sick Persons On Priority Basis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PM directs to provide free flour to elderly, sick persons on priority basis

The prime Minister issued directions to provide free flour to elderly and sick persons on priority basis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited free flour distribution centers in Bahawalpur today and expressed satisfaction on the process of distribution.

He visited flour distribution centers established at Abbasia High school and Dring Stadium in the city and expressed satisfaction over the process of distribution.

The prime Minister issued directions to provide free flour to elderly and sick persons on priority basis. He also directed to provide two bags of flour to the deserving people to save them from repeated visits to the distribution centers.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also visited Multan on Sunday and inspected free flour distribution center established at sports Ground.

He examined the process from registration to delivery of flour to the registered deserving families and expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements.

The Prime Minister listened to the complaints of people and directed authorities to solve these immediately.

The Prime Minister was told that 34 free flour distribution centers have been established in Multan district to distribute around 2.6 million bags of flour among 850,000 families.

Related Topics

Multan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Bahawalpur Sunday From Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

1 minute ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

1 minute ago
 Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Underse ..

Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

2 minutes ago
 ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s y ..

ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s youth, help develop their skill ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Hea ..

MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Healthy Work Environment – Chec ..

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC to explore low carbon ammonia value chain in ..

ADNOC to explore low carbon ammonia value chain in Germany’s North Rhine-Westp ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.