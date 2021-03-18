UrduPoint.com
PM Directs To Quickly Ascertain Status Of Missing Members Of 13 Baloch Families

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed his principal secretary to quickly ascertain the exact status of the missing members of 13 Baloch families.

The prime minister, in a meeting with three-member committee on Balochistan missing persons, representing the 13 families which had staged sit-in last month, committed to update them on the progress, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter.

The prime minister also reiterated that the government would fast track its bill to criminalise the enforced disappearances besides amending whatever laws required. Moreover, he also asked to keep him informed of progress on the whereabouts of the missing Baloch family members.

