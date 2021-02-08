UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs To Reduce Burden Of Indirect Taxes On People

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:06 PM

PM directs to reduce burden of indirect taxes on people

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made these directives while chairing a meeting with his economic team in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accord special emphasis to reduce the burden of indirect taxes on the people.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad on Monday, he noted that the indirect taxes burden the poor segments of the society the most.

The Prime Minister also directed the economic team to furnish recommendations to bring down taxes on the imported edible items so that relief could be provided to the people especially the poor and middle class.

Imran Khan said protecting the interest of the common man is the foremost priority of the government. He said the poor people has been affected due to the difficult economic situation, hence, providing them every possible relief is our priority.

The meeting discussed various proposals to provide targeted subsidy to the disadvantaged segments of the society under Ehsaas program.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Man Government

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitte ..

6 minutes ago

Somali opposition leaders say they no longer recog ..

6 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

6 minutes ago

Army has nothing to do with politics, no backdoor ..

6 minutes ago

Online exhibition held on China-CEEC cooperation a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.