PM directs to release all citizens arrested over violation of Section 144

All the provincial authorities imposed Section 144 to restrict the movement and gathering of the citizens to control spread of Coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior ministry for release of all the citizens arrested over violation of Section 144 imposed to restrict the peoples' movement and their gathering to control spread of Coroanvirus in the country.

The sources said that the PM directed the interior ministry which would issue directions to the police officials concerned for the release of the citizens.

