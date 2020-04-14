UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs To Release All Citizens Arrested Over Violation Of Section 144

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:42 AM

PM directs to release all citizens arrested over violation of Section 144

All the provincial authorities imposed Section 144 to restrict the movement and gathering of the citizens to control spread of Coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior ministry for release of all the citizens arrested over violation of Section 144 imposed to restrict the peoples' movement and their gathering to control spread of Coroanvirus in the country.

The sources said that the PM directed the interior ministry which would issue directions to the police officials concerned for the release of the citizens.

(More info to come)

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry All

Recent Stories

Asiatic Public Relations Network short listed for ..

20 minutes ago

Calls to loosen US sanctions as Cuba battles pande ..

19 minutes ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves deb ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

ASEAN leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

30 minutes ago

Asia markets higher as China trade data beats fore ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.