PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

Published August 15, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to address the problems faced by foreign companies especially those investing in Gwadar Free Zone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Auguat 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to remove all obstacles in the way of foreign investment in the country.

Chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he constituted a committee to address the problems faced by foreign companies especially those investing in Gwadar Free Zone. The committee will present its report and recommendations to the Prime Minister within ten days.

The Prime Minister said the Chinese investment companies should be facilitated on priority basis. He directed to remove all the hurdles in acquisition of visa by the Chinese workers. He said the visa procedure should be simpled and fast tracked.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the companies interested to invest ten billion Dollars in energy, infrastructure, railway, port infrastructure and other projects.

The meeting was informed that in the first phase, an immediate investment of one to two billion dollars investment is expected. These projects will not provide forty five thousand jobs but will also improve Pakistan's Ease of Doing business Index.

The Prime Minister directed the Investment board and the Ministries of Planning and Finance to collectively frame a comprehensive plan regarding these projects.

