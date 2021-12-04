PM directs to shift major industrial units out of cities

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to adopt a comprehensive smog control policy at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Federal and provincial governments to get major industrial units like brick kilns and steel furnaces relocated outside the cities with effective restrictions.

Chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in Islamabad, he stressed the need to incentivise the industries for shifting their units out of the cities and the use of modern technology for safety of the environment.

The Prime Minister also called for incentivizing the use of quality fuel and gradual replacement of fuel vehicles with electric vehicles.

He directed that the new buses for all metros in the country should be electric vehicles.

The Prime Minister directed the Punjab government to adopt a comprehensive smog control policy at the earliest.

He also stressed the need of dialogue with regional countries to protect the environment through collective efforts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan says government is focused to provide sports facilities to youth.

Chairing a high level meeting on National Sports Policy and Overhauling of Sports Governance Structure in Pakistan in Islamabad today [Saturday], he said by increasing sports participation, the government is firm in its resolve to tap the huge potential of Pakistani youth.

The meeting was apprised of the proposed revised structure of sports and coordination with the provinces for their input in National Sports Policy.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Sports board's Constitution has been re-drafted after a thorough review and the comprehensive draft has been accorded a nod by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases.