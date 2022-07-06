PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to make effective and simplify the system of person-to-government payments.

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi in a statement on Wednesday said it will be our effort to ensure that the people could make online payments through National Bank of Pakistan in the next six months.

He said directions in this regard have been issued to the President of National Bank of Pakistan.

He said this initiative of present government is a positive step towards cashless economy.