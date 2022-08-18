UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Speed Up Relief Efforts For Flood-affected Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says the first priority in a flood situation is the rescue of the affected people and their immediate assistance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed NDMA, PDMA and the provincial government to speed-up relief operations in the flood-affected areas immediately.

According to PM Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the first priority in a flood situation is the rescue of the affected people and their immediate assistance.

He also directed that 50000 rupees should be provided immediately to each victim family.

The Prime Minister directed for immediate provision of accommodation, medical facilities, food and clean drinking water to the victims.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and properties due to floods in southern Sindh.

