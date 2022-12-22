PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all departments concerned to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants as solar energy is inevitable for improving the economy and reducing the import bill in terms of fuel.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, regarding the promotion of solar energy in the country.

The Prime Minister said necessary steps should be taken to promote the use of solar energy at the private level while maximum government buildings in the country should be converted to solar before the start of summer season. He said solarization should be done first in the buildings of the Federal government in Islamabad capital territory and will be extended across the country later on.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that centralized procurement should be adopted for this purpose.

He added that conversion to solar energy will significantly reduce the electricity bills of government institutions.

The meeting was briefed that the federal cabinet has approved the framework for generating electricity from solar energy instead of expensive fuel.

It was further informed that three projects are under consideration for generating electricity from solar energy, including a 1200 MW project in Layyah while a 600 MW project in Muzaffargarh and Trimmu. The meeting was further informed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will determine the tariff of major solar energy projects by the end of this month, after which bids will be invited from the investors on behalf of the Alternative Energy Development board.