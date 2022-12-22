UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Speed Up Transparent Bidding Of Solar Power Plants

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:35 PM

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

The Prime Minister said necessary steps should be taken to promote the use of solar energy at the private level while maximum government buildings in the country should be converted to solar before the start of summer season.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all departments concerned to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants as solar energy is inevitable for improving the economy and reducing the import bill in terms of fuel.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, regarding the promotion of solar energy in the country.

The Prime Minister said necessary steps should be taken to promote the use of solar energy at the private level while maximum government buildings in the country should be converted to solar before the start of summer season. He said solarization should be done first in the buildings of the Federal government in Islamabad capital territory and will be extended across the country later on.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that centralized procurement should be adopted for this purpose.

He added that conversion to solar energy will significantly reduce the electricity bills of government institutions.

The meeting was briefed that the federal cabinet has approved the framework for generating electricity from solar energy instead of expensive fuel.

It was further informed that three projects are under consideration for generating electricity from solar energy, including a 1200 MW project in Layyah while a 600 MW project in Muzaffargarh and Trimmu. The meeting was further informed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will determine the tariff of major solar energy projects by the end of this month, after which bids will be invited from the investors on behalf of the Alternative Energy Development board.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity Import Muzaffargarh All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

1 hour ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

5 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.