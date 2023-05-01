UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Stay Alert, Use All Resources For Help Of People During Current Rain Spell

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to strictly monitor the situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Federal and provincial departments to stay alert and use all the resources for the help of the people during the current rain spell.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister Office on Monday, the Prime Minister directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to strictly monitor the situation. He said the federal departments should work in close collaboration with the provincial governments and departments.

Shehbaz Sharif said where necessary, provision is made for the protection and assistance of the public and that the people be shifted to safe areas immediately.

The Prime Minister also directed the National Highway Authority and other relevant departments to monitor inter-provincial national highways.

He directed to ensure effective arrangements for traffic flow and public convenience on Quetta-Karachi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sibi highway in Bolan.

He said the people should be alerted in various highways and affected areas. He said protecting life and property is the priority.

Shehbaz Sharif said all civil service departments should remain vigilant in the current rains and work with national spirit and sense of responsibility. He also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures in the severe weather conditions and cooperate with the government departments.

