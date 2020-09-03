PM directs to table anti-torture bill in National Assembly

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Interior Ministry to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said torture was unacceptable in a civilized democratic society and went against the spirit of islam, the Constitution of Pakistan and international legal commitments.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized on introducing modern technology and innovation in agriculture and other sectors.

Talking to successful entrepreneurs from various fields in Islamabad, Imran Khan said it is top priority of the government to promote business activities, provide enabling environment for businesses and remove hurdles in this regard, besides giving incentives.

He said the young people, who have proved their potential in various fields, are asset of the country and the government is determined to take every possible step for their facilitation.

Imran Khan said special attention is being paid to establishment of quality laboratories to ensure standard Pakistani products to showcase them internationally.