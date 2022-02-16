PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrived and held meeting at Chief Minister Office in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to the people.

He was talking with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday.

Imran Khan also instructed to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against the encroachers, holders and miscreant elements in the society.

During the meeting the Prime Minister was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.

On this occasion, matters pertaining to civil administration and law and order were also discussed in the meeting.

