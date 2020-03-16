PM directs to take immediate measures to control Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

He chaired the meeting of all chief ministers through a video link, saying that synergic approach should be adopted to defeat novel Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed all authorities concerned to take immediate measures in order to control Coronavirus in Pakistan here on Monday.

PM Imran Khan gave these directions while chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad. He also consulted with religious scholars regarding proposed ban on Friday gatherings across the country. All the chief ministers were present there in the meeting through a video link.

The officials said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza would brief shortly about the steps taken to control the epidemic in the country.

In the meeting, the PM asked all the chief ministers to work together to defeat the novel Coroanvirus.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan avoided handshake with known religious figure Maulana Tariq Jamil at Prime Minister Office when he arrived there. A picture showing Maulana Tariq Jamil advancing to Prime Minister Imran Khan to have han shake with him but he was seen gesturing “No handshake please” went viral on social media. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Maulana Tariq Jamil both were smiling while standing at the distance.

The doctors have advised the people to avoid hand shake due to fear of Coroanvirus. There are vacations in all educational institutions in Punjab till April 5 for the same reason while private officers are open but many precaution measures including abandon of biometric attendance have been adopted for safety purposes.

At least 94 people are confirmed patients in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top having 76 cases of the disease. There are ten cases in Balochistan, one-confirmed case in Punjab, five in Gilgit-Baltistan, two cases in Islamabad.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minster on health, said that Pakistan is fully prepared to cope with novel Coronavirus.