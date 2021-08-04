UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Take Inspiration From China For Waste Ban Policy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to formulate a comprehensive plan for reducing dependence on imported plastic scrap.

Chairing a meeting on waste-management, he instructed to take inspiration from the waste import ban of China for the purpose.   China imposed ban on import of waste material, including plastics in 2017, which prevented foreign inflows of waste products into the country.

The prime minister said environmental protection was the government's top priority.

  The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials. It was briefed that Pakistan generated 30 million metric tons of waste annually at municipal level, while the plastic waste accounted for 10 to 14 percent of the total waste and would double by 2050.

The meeting was apprised that only 30 percent of the 3.9 million tons of plastic waste produced in 2020, was recycled, while Pakistan imported 35,651 tonnes of plastic worth Rs 2.4 billion in the last financial year.

