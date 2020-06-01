PM directs to take provinces on board to establish 12 parks across the country

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this order during meeting with Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan regarding “Green Pakistan” initiative in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has given go-ahead for launch of "Protected Area Initiative", which involves establishment of 12 national parks in the country with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.

He was talking to Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan in Islamabad today.

This initiative is being taken under the umbrella of “Green Pakistan” program.

The Prime Minister directed that all the provinces be taken on-board for this initiative at the highest level such as Chief Ministers.

He further emphasized that such initiatives provide employment opportunities in wake of COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time protect natural resources of the country.

The Prime Minister will launch the “Protected Area Initiative” soon after Ministry of Climate Change completes the process of stake-holders' consultation.

The meeting was in continuation of the “Green Stimulus” package approved by the Prime Minister recently in April, 2020 wherein 65,000 youth and daily wagers would be utilized for plantation across the country that are facing unemployment in wake of COVID-19