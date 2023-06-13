UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Upgradation Of ML-1 On Priority Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PM directs upgradation of ML-1 on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for the upgradation of Main Line (ML-1) of Pakistan Railways on priority basis and said that the government was working on the revival of railways on urgent basis.

The prime minister said that ML-1 was the backbone of Pakistan Railways and in the future, Pakistan would provide trade corridor facilities to the regional countries through its railways and sea-ports systems.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review reforms in Pakistan Railways and and upgradation of ML-1. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other relevant officials, PM office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that people were being facilitated through motorways, public transport, health and education initiatives, completed during the PML-N tenures.

The meeting was apprised of the ongoing reforms and digitalization of railways. In the aftermath of last year's devastating floods, Pakistan Railways revived its operations on emergency basis whereas digitalization work was underway. Moreover, the ticketing system was completely digitalized, it was informed.

The meeting was further apprised of the upgradation project of ML-1 and particularly its various options and processes.

The prime minister appreciated post-flood efforts of Pakistan Railways for the restoration of its operations.

