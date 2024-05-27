PM directs urgent action to extinguish Margalla Hills fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to utilize all available resources to immediately extinguish the fire that had erupted in the Margalla Hills of the Federal Capital.

Following his orders, helicopters were deployed to assist in the firefighting operation, a PM House press release said.

The prime minister emphasized the need to control the fire as soon as possible and ensure the safety of human lives.

He also directed to take all possible measures to protect the wildlife in the area.