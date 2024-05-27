PM directs urgent actions to extinguish margalla hills fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to utilize all available resources to immediately extinguish the fire, broke out in margalla hills.

Following his orders, helicopters have been deployed to assist in the firefighting operation, a press release issued by the PM House said.

The prime minister emphasized the need to control the fire as soon as possible and ensure the safety of human lives.

He also directed to take all possible measures to protect the wildlife in the area.