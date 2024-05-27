PM Directs Urgent Actions To Extinguish Margalla Hills Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to utilize all available resources to immediately extinguish the fire, broke out in margalla hills.
Following his orders, helicopters have been deployed to assist in the firefighting operation, a press release issued by the PM House said.
The prime minister emphasized the need to control the fire as soon as possible and ensure the safety of human lives.
He also directed to take all possible measures to protect the wildlife in the area.
Recent Stories
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews facilities, issues of SEZs9 minutes ago
-
IED blast kills one, injures another in Bajaur9 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan condoled the martyrdo ..13 minutes ago
-
Afforestation, reduction of greenhouse gas emission vital to reduce glaciers melting29 minutes ago
-
Twin brothers arrested for strangling sister in Jabri Mansehra29 minutes ago
-
Missing boy Taha's body recovered from Trail-529 minutes ago
-
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses36 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt directed to take all possible measures to control spread of diseases39 minutes ago
-
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 2845 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to hold "Khuli Katcheries " in Rwp, surrounding areas49 minutes ago
-
Education to be promoted through national, regional languages: Anthony Naveed49 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan to broadcast new national song on Youm-e-Takbeer49 minutes ago